Serpents in the Garden

What is the first act against God that we run across when we read the the Bible? I am not talking about chronological time, but the first sin in the first chapter. I have asked many Christians this question and most of them fail. They think that the first act against God was when Eve ate the fruit. They’re wrong. The first act against God was the serpent’s deception. What was interesting about the serpent’s deception is that it contained no lie. Every word the serpent said was true. Yet that partial truth led to original sin and eventually to the crucifixion of Christ. The serpent’s deception was a lie by omission. It is the first warning of the Bible and yet the most prolific sin of the modern day Christian.

How many times have you seen someone hold the Bible and say THIS IS THE WORD OF THE LORD? These people are committing a deliberate deception, because while they show you the entire bible, they have ripped out a few pages and only shown you they ones they want you to see. They lie by omission. Many religions would kill you for desecrating their books, yet these “So called Christians” do it every time they speak. They show you the Bible and then pull it away with a slight of hand only to leave a pile of scraps that they call God’s word. The truth is that if you say the Bible is the word of God, then it is the entirety of the Bible, not just one verse. If you quote Leviticus you must quote ALL of Leviticus, if you quote Paul you must quote Christ, if you quote Sodom and Gomorra, you must include all translations not just the ones that are convenient for your argument.

Jesus fought against the False Prophets and Revelations warns that Christians will lose their way in the end times and voluntarily take on the mark of the beast. Today we hear that there is a war on Christianity, and in fact these people are right, but it’s the cancer yelling that the chemo is killing the body. They are the ones attacking Christianity, not those that point out their sin. The War on Christianity isn’t from without, it’s from within. It’s an attack by parasites that use the Bible as a bad contract to push their own secular purposes. It’s time we realized it’s not their faith, but their scam. Whether you believe in the Bible or not these people are not being honest about their faith. This is not about whether or not God exists, it’s about whether these people are being true to their faith. They aren’t and they deserve the same respect as any fraudster, con-artist or criminal. They are the Serpents in the Garden and commit the same sin that led to the crucifixion of Christ. This deception is contagious and spreads the plague. It needs to stop.