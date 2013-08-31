Newsvine

Microsoft, Google plan to sue over surveillance disclosure - NBC News.com

Both Microsoft and Google are aware what this type of covert surveillance means. When one has data on their premise and the government wants to look at that data, they must have a search warrant, one can challenge that search warrant and they also know they are under investigation. The government programs have circumvented this and have created a level of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty & Doubt) that limits the adoption of cloud solutions. Transparency is imperative for this technology to become widely accepted.

