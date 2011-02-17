So who are you really responding to?

So after seeing a lot of posts, you have to wonder if people are really listening or if they have something else in mind. We've already seen a lot of cases of message boards having shills that pretend to be your average person, but working for the company trying to promote their product. This describes a very workable method of creating a whole mob from a single person and manipulating people to bow to their political view point.

After listening to a lot of these posts, I often have to wonder how many shills we have in Newsvine. Am I seeing human nature, or am I seeing an attempt at trying to create consensus to support a flawed viewpoint? The mob is very powerful and easy to succumb to. We need to understand that no dogma is absolute and truth is scattered. People worry about their freedom, but when they succumb to the mob they give it away. Think before you speak and try to see the world through other eyes. Understand the arguments and don't just accept them because of a cute quip or they tell you something you want to believe.